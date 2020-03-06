ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption in Fortune Monday 9th March

ANNOUNCEMENT
DOWASCO informs residents of Fortune that their water supply will be interrupted between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monday March 9, 2020 to facilitate supply pipeline repair.
DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.
DOWASCO: Our Water, Our Treasure, Our Life!
