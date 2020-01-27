ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO service interruption in parts of Canefield and Morne Daniel

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Morne Daniel, Coco Bottom and Canefield Industrial area (from Harris Paint to CCL) that their water supply will be interrupted between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 to facilitate improvement works of the water network.

This improvement is expected to ensure resilience, reduce intermittent interruptions and supply excellent water quality to these areas.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.

DOWASCO: Our Water, Our Treasure, Our Life!