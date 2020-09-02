ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco service interruption in Vielle Case, Gommier, Tobino and Cotton

DOWASCO - Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 at 8:58 PM
DOWASCO informs customers in Vieille Case, Gommier, Tobino and Cotton that their water supply will be interrupted on Wednesday September 2, 2020 between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm for cleaning of the Vieille Case water intake which was affected by the past weather system.

DOWASCO would like to assure these customers that we are working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.
DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may have been caused by the interruptions in the supply and thanks its customers and the general public for the cooperation and understanding during the process of restoring the supply.

