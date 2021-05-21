ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO to provide balances via phone, please update your information via phone or email

In an effort to better serve its customers DOWASCO will be sending a monthly text message containing their current bill balance. DOWASCO is therefore asking all customers to provide updated mobile phone information, in order to facilitate the process.
Please call (767) 255-2900 or email [email protected].
DOWASCO thanks their customers for their cooperation.
