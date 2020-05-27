ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco urges everyone to conserve water to mitigate shortages and low pressure

Due to the extended dry period, certain areas around the country are experiencing water shortages while other areas are experiencing low water pressure due to

decreasing water levels at some of our intakes.

DOWASCO therefore advises its customers and the public in general that every effort must be made to conserve water.

It is suggested that less water be used for watering lawns and washing of vehicles. Customers are also encouraged to fix leaking pipes and fixtures and to ensure that

water is not wasted while performing daily task.

DOWASCO solicits the cooperation of all as we go through these challenging times and prepare for the hurricane season.