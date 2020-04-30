ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco viewing and paying of bills

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Dominica Water and Sewerage Company Limited (DOWASCO) wishes to inform customers that bills for the month of April 2020 have been processed. To obtain bill balances, customers can visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth offices @: 255-2981/2982/2983 and our Roseau offices at 255-2930/2931/2932/2933/2934.

Customers can also log unto our online viewing services at www.dowasco.dm. Customers will only be allowed to view monthly bills. However, to make online payments, customers can use the following online banking services:

National Bank of Dominica’s Bank-a-Net and MoBanking services.

Republic Bank Dominica’s online banking service.

First Caribbean International Bank’s internet banking service

We further advise that the offices in Roseau and Portsmouth are opened Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 8:00am to 3:00pm until further notice.

DOWASCO will maintain frequent disinfecting of all public areas and customers are requested to allow their hands to be sanitized on entering the buildings. Persons coming to do business at the office are also asked to wear a mask or face covering. Markers have also been placed at points where each customer is to stand in line.

We encourage everyone to comply with these guidelines to maintain social distancing and all other protocols established by the Ministry of Health.

We take this opportunity to thank you our valued customers as together we work to keep Dominica safe.