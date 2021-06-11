ANNOUNCEMENT: Dry run for transportation of heavy equipment in Laudat & environs

The Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited - Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 3:22 PM
Download (PDF, 44KB)

1 Comment

  1. Geothermal or Bust
    June 12, 2021

    Vince is ashow-off. I hope he hasn’t shelved this for them in favor of the hyped up int’l airport which the opposition is salivating over. If they can persue these two things together that means this gov’t must be sitting on $3-10 billion, much to the chagrin of ther opposition. Their trajectory means they have’nt figured out how to make $3-10 billion work towards getting rid of our big high huge unemployment rate, one of the failings of capitalism – no better than socialist system, however, a combo of the two proves to be to our combined advantage. Thoughts?

