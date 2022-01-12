ANNOUNCEMENT: DSC Vacancy Carpentry and Construction instructor

Dominica State College - Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 1:24 PM
JOB VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

 

 

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of

CARPENTRY AND CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR

 

JOB SUMMARY

 

Under the direct supervision of the Dean, Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, the Instructor will be responsible for facilitating and guiding learning and providing an effective learning environment for all students.

 

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

 

Design Revision Updating of Courses:

 

  • Defining learning outcomes and evaluating and validating outcomes.
  • Specifying and approving learning approaches, necessary resources, etc.
  • Incorporating educational technologies to meet the learning needs of the 21st century
  • Reviewing and revising course outlines and participating in professional development during non-teaching periods

 

Teaching of Assigned Courses:

 

  • Delivery of regularly scheduled instruction per course using the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET Approach)
  • Provide tutoring and technical advising for students in the classroom
  • Delivery of content based on the course outline
  • Evaluating student progress/achievement and assuming responsibility for the overall assessment of the student work of assigned courses
  • Entering students grades on the college learning management system
  • Assist students in the Development of Portfolios required for courses

 

QUALIFICATIONS

 

The ideal candidate for Carpentry and Construction Instructor should possess:

 

  • Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Carpentry and Construction or its equivalent or related field from a recognized University or College
  • Holder of a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) level 4 or its equivalent
  • A minimum of 2 years of teaching experience, preferably in a college or secondary school setting
  • A minimum of 2 years practical experience working in the carpentry/building construction field

 

SKILLS & ABILITIES

 

  1. Thorough knowledge of current commercial and residential buildings in the construction field
  2. Effective communication, interpersonal, presentation, and organization skills

 

Interested individuals should submit complete applications with:

 

  • Signed cover letter
  • CV
  • Certified copies of transcripts
  • Two professional letters of reference from individuals who can attest to abilities and performance

 

To:

THE PRESIDENT

DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

STOCK FARM

P.O. 2066

ROSEAU

OR

 

officeofthepresident@dsc.edu.dm

 

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS 4.00 P.M. Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

 

ONLY SHORT-LISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.

