ANNOUNCEMENT: DSC Vacancy Carpentry and Construction instructor

JOB VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of
CARPENTRY AND CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR
JOB SUMMARY
Under the direct supervision of the Dean, Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, the Instructor will be responsible for facilitating and guiding learning and providing an effective learning environment for all students.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Design Revision Updating of Courses:
- Defining learning outcomes and evaluating and validating outcomes.
- Specifying and approving learning approaches, necessary resources, etc.
- Incorporating educational technologies to meet the learning needs of the 21st century
- Reviewing and revising course outlines and participating in professional development during non-teaching periods
Teaching of Assigned Courses:
- Delivery of regularly scheduled instruction per course using the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET Approach)
- Provide tutoring and technical advising for students in the classroom
- Delivery of content based on the course outline
- Evaluating student progress/achievement and assuming responsibility for the overall assessment of the student work of assigned courses
- Entering students grades on the college learning management system
- Assist students in the Development of Portfolios required for courses
QUALIFICATIONS
The ideal candidate for Carpentry and Construction Instructor should possess:
- Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Carpentry and Construction or its equivalent or related field from a recognized University or College
- Holder of a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) level 4 or its equivalent
- A minimum of 2 years of teaching experience, preferably in a college or secondary school setting
- A minimum of 2 years practical experience working in the carpentry/building construction field
SKILLS & ABILITIES
- Thorough knowledge of current commercial and residential buildings in the construction field
- Effective communication, interpersonal, presentation, and organization skills
Interested individuals should submit complete applications with:
- Signed cover letter
- CV
- Certified copies of transcripts
- Two professional letters of reference from individuals who can attest to abilities and performance
To:
THE PRESIDENT
DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE
STOCK FARM
P.O. 2066
ROSEAU
OR
officeofthepresident@dsc.edu.dm
DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS 4.00 P.M. Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
ONLY SHORT-LISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.
