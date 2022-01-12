ANNOUNCEMENT: DSC Vacancy Carpentry and Construction instructor

JOB VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to fill the vacant position of

CARPENTRY AND CONSTRUCTION INSTRUCTOR

JOB SUMMARY

Under the direct supervision of the Dean, Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, the Instructor will be responsible for facilitating and guiding learning and providing an effective learning environment for all students.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Design Revision Updating of Courses:

Defining learning outcomes and evaluating and validating outcomes.

Specifying and approving learning approaches, necessary resources, etc.

Incorporating educational technologies to meet the learning needs of the 21 st century

century Reviewing and revising course outlines and participating in professional development during non-teaching periods

Teaching of Assigned Courses:

Delivery of regularly scheduled instruction per course using the Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET Approach)

Provide tutoring and technical advising for students in the classroom

Delivery of content based on the course outline

Evaluating student progress/achievement and assuming responsibility for the overall assessment of the student work of assigned courses

Entering students grades on the college learning management system

Assist students in the Development of Portfolios required for courses

QUALIFICATIONS

The ideal candidate for Carpentry and Construction Instructor should possess:

Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Carpentry and Construction or its equivalent or related field from a recognized University or College

Holder of a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) level 4 or its equivalent

A minimum of 2 years of teaching experience, preferably in a college or secondary school setting

A minimum of 2 years practical experience working in the carpentry/building construction field

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Thorough knowledge of current commercial and residential buildings in the construction field Effective communication, interpersonal, presentation, and organization skills

Interested individuals should submit complete applications with:

Signed cover letter

CV

Certified copies of transcripts

Two professional letters of reference from individuals who can attest to abilities and performance

To:

THE PRESIDENT

DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE

STOCK FARM

P.O. 2066

ROSEAU

OR

officeofthepresident@dsc.edu.dm

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS 4.00 P.M. Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

ONLY SHORT-LISTED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED.