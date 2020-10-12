ANNOUNCEMENT: DVRP project request for expressions of interest

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

(CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION)

COUNTRY – Commonwealth of Dominica

NAME OF PROJECT – Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project – P129992

Loan No.TF016912/Credit No.5495-DM/ Grant No.: TF016955/ SCF-PPCR Loan No. TF01/ IDA Credit No. 6314-DM

Assignment Title: Social Safeguards Specialist

Reference No.: PPCR/DVRP/CS-03/20

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

The consulting services (“the Services”) will be responsible to provide social safeguards and risk management support to the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) during project implementation to ensure compliance with the Bank’s Social Safeguard Policies (Involuntary Resettlement OP/BP 4/12 and Indigenous Peoples 4.10) and the social aspects of the Bank’s Environmental Assessment Policy (OP/BP 4.01), as well as the pertinent laws of Dominica, as described in the Project’s social safeguards instruments, particularly the Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) and Indigenous Peoples Plan (IPP) and Social Assessment (SA) prepared for the DVRP. The consultancy is also to ensure that other social impacts are identified and mitigated as necessary, particularly in line with the environmental and social management instruments prepared by the Project under OP/BP 4.01. The period of consultancy will be one (1) year.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment can be found at the following website: http://dvrp.gov.dm/publications/file/44-terms-of-reference-social-safeguards-specialist?start=20

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica now invites eligible consulting individuals (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services. The shortlisting criteria are:

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The Consultant will have the following minimum qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences (Geography, Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Law) or related discipline. A Master’s Degree would be an asset.

Demonstrated experience of a minimum of five (5) years in the field of social development, with a sound track record of advising on and handling resettlement, indigenous peoples, stakeholder engagement matters in projects financed by international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, project planning and project implementation.

Excellent knowledge of English with fluency in reading and ability to write in a clear and concise manner, particularly in relation to the preparation of social safeguards technical reports.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND SPECIALIZED TECHNIQUES

Demonstrated ability to work in teams and communicate effectively.

Qualitative research skills and experience in community and other stakeholder consultations would be an asset.

Demonstrated knowledge of World Bank Social Safeguards policies and experience in implementing these policies in the context of, at least, one Bank financed project.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with the applicable laws and regulations of Dominica pertaining to land acquisition and involuntary resettlement processes as well as the Kalinago communities.

Work experience in the Caribbean would be an asset, specifically in Dominica.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Packages (MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, MS Access). GIS and SPSS is an asset.

Knowledge in designing and field testing surveys and other data collection instruments are required.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016 setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. In addition, please refer to the following specific information on conflict of interest related to this assignment (i.e. 3.17 of the Procurement Regulation).

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Individual Consultant Selection Method set out in the Procurement Regulations.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Mondays and 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form to the address below (in person, or by mail, or by e-mail) by October 26, 2020.

Project Coordinator

Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

Project Coordination Unit

38 Cork Street

1st Floor

Roseau

Dominica

Tel: 767 266 3139

E-mail: [email protected]