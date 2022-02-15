ANNOUNCEMENT: DYBT Entrepreneurship Development Program – applications open until 18th February 2022



The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Entrepreneurship Development Program which will run from March 7th – April 1st, 2022. Applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their small businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT’s website www.dybt.gov.dm.

Application forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 18th February 2022.