ANNOUNCEMENT: DYBT Entrepreneurship Development Program – applications open until 18th February 2022

Dominica Youth Business Trust - Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin


The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Entrepreneurship Development Program which will run from March 7th – April 1st, 2022. Applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their small businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT’s website www.dybt.gov.dm.

Application forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 18th February 2022.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.