ANNOUNCEMENT: DYBT Small business assistance facility training

The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its Small Business Assistance Facility which will run from December 13 – 17, 2021. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in starting or developing their small businesses.

Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, District Youth Development Officers or the DYBT websites www.dybt.gov.dm.

Application forms should reach the Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 26th November, 2021.