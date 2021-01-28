Date for Availability of Tools
The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project, the World Bank and Government of Dominica funded project, of the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security, would like to inform crop farmers who are to receive tools, that the tools will be available by the second quarter of 2021.
The project apologizes for the delay.
All are asked to take note.
1 Comment
ANNOUNCEMENT: EALCRP notice on availability of tools to crop farmers.
This should have read.
ANNOUNCEMENT: EALCRP notice on delay of availability of tools to crop farmers.
Very misleading.
ADMIN: Point taken and incorporated into the headline.