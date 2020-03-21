ANNOUNCEMENT: Emergency PTA meeting at Dominica Grammar School on Monday

The Dominica Grammar School invites all parents to an emergency PTA meeting on Monday 23rd March, 2020.
The meeting will be held from 4:15 p.m. at the Dominica Grammar School.
“Your family’s health and safety is worth your attendance… Please be on time.”
