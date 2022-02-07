ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity – Accounts Clerk





SUITABLY QUALIFIED INDIVIDUALS ARE INVITED TO APPLY FOR THE POST OF:

ACCOUNTS CLERK

The core responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Prepare postings of bills, invoices, receipts, debit and credit advice, cheques, and petty cash disbursements

Account reconciliation

Prepare documentation for wire transfers

Prepare deposits

Assist in the payroll process, including bank remittance letters on a fortnightly basis

Preparation of Cheques

Process disbursement of petty cash after approval

Contact customers on account status

Prepare payable and receivable reports

Qualifications, Experience & Skills required include:

Associate Degree in Accounting

Knowledge of computerized accounting software, particularly QuickBooks and be proficient in the Microsoft Suite of products would be an asset.

Two years relevant work experience in accounting

Should be self-motivated and committed with the ability to work under pressure in a competitive environment

Ability to communicate well with management, staff, internal and external clients.

Remuneration Package will be commensurate with qualifications, skills and experience.

Applicants stating qualifications and experience and the names and addresses of two (2) character references should be forwarded under confidential cover forward to; hr@dcps.dm

Deadline for receipt of applications is February 21, 2022.

ONLY the applicants who are selected for an interview will be acknowledged.