ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity DOMLEC

Dominica Electricity Services Ltd. - Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 6:00 AM
DOMLEC requires for employment a Purchasing Clerk II in the Accounts & Finance Department.

Qualification and Education

  • Successful completion of an Associate Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, or a related

Professional or specialized training and or exposure to:

  • Microsoft Excel and ACCPAC Applications
  • ASYCUDA applications

Required Experience

Minimum of 3 years industry related experience with considerable exposure to:

  • Purchasing Management
  • Materials Issue and Receipt
  • Costing of goods
  • Customs Procedures

Special abilities/aptitude/skills

The applicant should:

  • Be able to communicate effectively in both oral and written format.
  • Possess excellent interpersonal skills
  • Be computer literate
  • Be able to work on own initiative
  • A valid Class C Driver’s licence would be an

Letter of application including resume should be addressed to:

Human Resources & Administration Manager Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.

P.O. Box 1593

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica

E-mail:                           applications@domlec.dm

Deadline for receipt of application is April 15, 2022.

