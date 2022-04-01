ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity DOMLEC

DOMLEC requires for employment a Purchasing Clerk II in the Accounts & Finance Department.

Qualification and Education

Successful completion of an Associate Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, or a related

Professional or specialized training and or exposure to:

Microsoft Excel and ACCPAC Applications

ASYCUDA applications

Required Experience

Minimum of 3 years industry related experience with considerable exposure to:

Purchasing Management

Materials Issue and Receipt

Costing of goods

Customs Procedures

Special abilities/aptitude/skills

The applicant should:

Be able to communicate effectively in both oral and written format.

Possess excellent interpersonal skills

Be computer literate

Be able to work on own initiative

A valid Class C Driver’s licence would be an

Letter of application including resume should be addressed to:

Human Resources & Administration Manager Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.

P.O. Box 1593

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica

E-mail: applications@domlec.dm

Deadline for receipt of application is April 15, 2022.