ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment Opportunity DOMLEC

DOMLEC requires for employment a Purchasing Clerk II in the Accounts & Finance Department.
Qualification and Education
- Successful completion of an Associate Degree in Accounting, Business Administration, or a related
Professional or specialized training and or exposure to:
- Microsoft Excel and ACCPAC Applications
- ASYCUDA applications
Required Experience
Minimum of 3 years industry related experience with considerable exposure to:
- Purchasing Management
- Materials Issue and Receipt
- Costing of goods
- Customs Procedures
Special abilities/aptitude/skills
The applicant should:
- Be able to communicate effectively in both oral and written format.
- Possess excellent interpersonal skills
- Be computer literate
- Be able to work on own initiative
- A valid Class C Driver’s licence would be an
Letter of application including resume should be addressed to:
Human Resources & Administration Manager Dominica Electricity Services Ltd.
P.O. Box 1593
Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica
E-mail: applications@domlec.dm
