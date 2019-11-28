ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment opportunity Finance Manager Israaid

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

IsraAID is a non-profit, non-governmental humanitarian aid agency dedicated to supporting populations in crisis around the world.

We are now hiring for the full-time position of FINANCE MANAGER

JOB SUMMARY

The Finance Manager directly oversees all financial and accounting activities of the country offices. The Finance Manger manages the country office finance team, ensuring quality service delivery of supporting financial elements to field and country level departments and reporting directly to the Country Director.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Budgeting and Planning

Control and Monitoring

Cash and Transaction Management

Reporting

Staff Management and Support

Compliance & Ethics

QUALIFICATION, ESSENTIAL/DESIRABLE SKILLS

Advanced degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or another related field

Demonstrated experience in financial management and accounting, ideally in the Nonprofit Sector

Experience working with institutional donors is highly desired as well as experience working with diverse cultures and/or in a developing country context

Excellent in Microsoft Excel

Experience working with Quickbooks – advantage

Good time management skills and ability to prioritize and meet strict deadlines

Excellent communication skills, team player with ability to build strong working relationships

Problem-solving skills and initiative

Strong attention to detail

Applications should be submitted to dominica.admin@israaid.org, indicating in the subject line: “Finance Manager IsraAID Dominica”

Please be advise that only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

Deadline for applications: December 11, 2019