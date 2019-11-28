ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment opportunity Finance Manager Israaid

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
IsraAID is a non-profit, non-governmental humanitarian aid agency dedicated to supporting populations in crisis around the world.
We are now hiring for the full-time position of FINANCE MANAGER
JOB SUMMARY
The Finance Manager directly oversees all financial and accounting activities of the country offices. The Finance Manger manages the country office finance team, ensuring quality service delivery of supporting financial elements to field and country level departments and reporting directly to the Country Director.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Budgeting and Planning
- Control and Monitoring
- Cash and Transaction Management
- Reporting
- Staff Management and Support
- Compliance & Ethics
QUALIFICATION, ESSENTIAL/DESIRABLE SKILLS
- Advanced degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or another related field
- Demonstrated experience in financial management and accounting, ideally in the Nonprofit Sector
- Experience working with institutional donors is highly desired as well as experience working with diverse cultures and/or in a developing country context
- Excellent in Microsoft Excel
- Experience working with Quickbooks – advantage
- Good time management skills and ability to prioritize and meet strict deadlines
- Excellent communication skills, team player with ability to build strong working relationships
- Problem-solving skills and initiative
- Strong attention to detail
Applications should be submitted to dominica.admin@israaid.org, indicating in the subject line: “Finance Manager IsraAID Dominica”
Please be advise that only shortlisted candidates will be notified.
Deadline for applications: December 11, 2019
