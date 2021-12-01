ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment opportunity Mechanical Technician National Petroleum

We are inviting suitably qualified nationals of Dominica to apply for the following position:

MECHANICAL TECHNICIAN

The Technician performs all duties required for the maintenance and upkeep of the Terminal Facilities including airfield facilities, plant and equipment whether located at the facility or at the service station or customer premises, ensuring the safe, secure and acceptable standards of performances or readiness

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Maintaining Plant and Equipment by conducting periodic inspections on Gantry Equipment, Tank Farm gauges and valves, RTW (including vehicles) Aviation Equipment, Service Station pumps/dispensers and air hoses, to ensure that they are operating efficiently and taking appropriate action where considered to be necessary or referring to the Operations Supervisor for guidance where the situation so requires.

Conducting routine inspections on Standby Generator, Electrical Panels, Perimeter Lamps and all other lighting fixtures at Bulk Installation, Service Station and Airport Depot.

Expediting the necessary repairs through Direct involvement; The assistance of the Operation Supervisor as required or Contracted services, with strict adherence to company policy

Conducting all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and repairs on all Service Station Pumps and Dispensers.

Maintaining adequate tools, minor spares and equipment by ensuring that all tools and equipment are properly cleaned and stored away.

Advising Operations Supervisor of all tools, parts or equipment needed, damaged or missing.

Developing efficient storage methods which facilitate easy storing and retrieving of tools spares and equipment.

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE MUST IDEALLY POSSESS:

Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

Any equivalent combination of qualification/experience

Class “C” Driver’s License

Any other equivalent combination of qualification and experience.

If you meet the above requirements, send a complete résumé with cover letter no later than 2021 December 10 to:

Country Manager-Dominica

Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited

Rockaway, Canefield

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA