ANNOUNCEMENT: Employment opportunity Vital Developers Ltd.

Vital Developers Ltd is looking for an experienced and highly organised Site Supervisor/Clerk of Works for an eco-resort development in Laudat, Providence, Dominica.

The right candidate must have knowledge and experience of construction processes with an excellent eye for detail and emphasis on quality.

The person will be reporting to the Developer and will be working closely with the project team: architect, surveyor, engineer, quantity surveyor and other related parties, ensuring the terms of contract are observed.

Expected start date is mid-February 2021. Full job description can be found on our website: www.vitaldevelopers.com/jobs/

Suitable qualified individuals should submit their CV by email at: [email protected] no later than 29 January 2021.