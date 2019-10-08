ANNOUNCEMENT: ENT specialist Dr. Irving Pascal to see patients with referrals

In the absence of Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist services at Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Irving Pascal, ENT specialist, will see patients with REFERRALS from their districts.
The consultation fee for these patients is waived. However, donations will be accepted.
Please note that this decision is subject to change.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.