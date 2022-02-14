ANNOUNCEMENT: Enumerators needed – Census is Coming!

The Census is Coming
The Population and Housing Census 2021 is coming in 2022.
The Central Statistics Office is pleased to announce commencement of recruitment for enumerators to conduct the 2021 National Census.
As we know Covid pandemic has affected every facet of normality since the onset and the execution of the national census in 2021, as mandated by law ,couldn’t have been a reality, Nevertheless, due to the importance of such an activity, we a pushing ahead and are now accepting applications for enumerators!
Are u confident?
Are you courteous?
Are you patient and willing to go the extra mile?
Visit www. Stats.gov.dm/censusapp/
our Facebook page @ The Central Statistics Office of Dominica
or call 266 3405 for assistance.
We are also located on 1st floor Financial Center, Kennedy Ave, Roseau during regular working hours.
2 Comments
All you following St Lucia!!!!
A government that just come into power…… whereas DLP in office for over 20 years.
Money see monkey do?
Let me see what meaningful value you going to give it……or if it will come out like a Dominica general election!!!!
You see because some people would like de world to believe is laborite alone dat live in Dominica.
Let me see if a census can work positive for de non laborite!!!!!
Otherwise it’s just a monkey see monkey do gimmick!