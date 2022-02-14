ANNOUNCEMENT: Enumerators needed – Census is Coming!

The Census is Coming

The Population and Housing Census 2021 is coming in 2022.

The Central Statistics Office is pleased to announce commencement of recruitment for enumerators to conduct the 2021 National Census.

As we know Covid pandemic has affected every facet of normality since the onset and the execution of the national census in 2021, as mandated by law ,couldn’t have been a reality, Nevertheless, due to the importance of such an activity, we a pushing ahead and are now accepting applications for enumerators!

Are u confident?

Are you courteous?

Are you patient and willing to go the extra mile?

Visit www. Stats.gov.dm/censusapp/

our Facebook page @ The Central Statistics Office of Dominica

or call 266 3405 for assistance.

We are also located on 1st floor Financial Center, Kennedy Ave, Roseau during regular working hours.