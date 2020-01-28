ANNOUNCEMENT: Excavation works in Checkhall

ANNOUNCEMENT

DOWASCO informs residents of Checkhall that excavation works to a section of the public road in Checkhall will continue in order to carry out improvement of the water network.

This improvement is expected to ensure resilience, reduce intermittent interruptions and supply excellent water quality to these areas.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.

