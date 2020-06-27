ANNOUNCEMENT: Excavation works in Stockfarm

DOWASCO informs residents of Lower Stockfarm and the general public that will be carrying out excavation works to facilitate pipelaying works in Lower Stockfarm from Monday June 29, 2020 for duration of two weeks.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorist and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution. DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks customers and the general public for their understanding.