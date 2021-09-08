ANNOUNCEMENT: Expressions of interest consulting services for audit of financial statements

Assignment Title: Consulting Services to Audit the Financial Statements of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project for the period July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include Consulting Services to Audit the Financial Statements for the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project for the period July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The assignment is for a period of six (6) weeks and is expected to commence in October 2021.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment are attached to this Request for Expressions of Interest (See Annex A -pdf attachment below)

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment now invites eligible consulting firms (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services. The shortlisting criteria are:

For an Auditing Firm:

Be a legal entity with business license granted by a competent authority.

Be an entity acceptable to the OECS and the World Bank as being capable of conducting audits in accordance with international auditing standards.

Experienced in financial auditing in the public sector.

Experienced in auditing in the OECS region.

Experienced in financial auditing of World Bank and/or donor funded projects.

Key Experts will not be evaluated at the shortlisting stage and CVs must not be submitted.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016 revised November 2017, August 2018 and November 2020 (“Procurement Regulations”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on Conflict of Interest.

Consultants may associate with other firms to enhance their qualifications, but should indicate clearly whether the association is in the form of a joint venture and/or a sub-consultancy. In the case of a joint venture, all the partners in the joint venture shall be jointly and severally liable for the entire contract, if selected.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the and Cost-Based Selection (CQS) Procurement method set out in the Procurement Regulations.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 0800 to 1700 hours on Mondays and 0800 to 1600 hours from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form to the address below (in person, or by mail, or e-mail) by 1500 hours on September 10, 2021.

Attn: Collin Guiste

Project Coordinator

Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

38 Cork Street (First Floor)

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica

Tel: 1 (767) 266 3139 / 266 3199

Fax: 1 767 448 3873

E-mail: [email protected]

Download (PDF, 337KB)