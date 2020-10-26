ANNOUNCEMENT: Expressions of interest Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST (CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION)

COUNTRY – Commonwealth of Dominica

NAME OF PROJECT – Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project – P129992

Loan No.TF016912/Credit No.5495-DM/ Grant No.: TF016955/ SCF-PPCR Loan No. TF01/ IDA Credit No. 6314-DM

Assignment Title: Social Safeguards Specialist

Reference No.: PPCR/DVRP/CS-03/20

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.

The consulting services (“the Services”) will be responsible to provide social safeguards and risk management support to the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) during project implementation to ensure compliance with the Bank’s Social Safeguard Policies (Involuntary Resettlement OP/BP 4/12 and Indigenous Peoples 4.10) and the social aspects of the Bank’s Environmental Assessment Policy (OP/BP 4.01), as well as the pertinent laws of Dominica, as described in the Project’s social safeguards instruments, particularly the Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) and Indigenous Peoples Plan (IPP) and Social Assessment (SA) prepared for the DVRP. The consultancy is also to ensure that other social impacts are identified and mitigated as necessary, particularly in line with the environmental and social management instruments prepared by the Project under OP/BP 4.01. The period of consultancy will be one (1) year in the first instance.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment are attached to this Request for Expressions of Interest. (See Annex A)

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica now invites eligible consulting individuals (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services. The shortlisting criteria are:

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The Consultant will have the following minimum qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences (Geography, Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Law) or related discipline. A Master’s Degree would be an asset.

Demonstrated experience of a minimum of five (5) years in the field of social development, with a sound track record of advising on and handling resettlement, indigenous peoples, stakeholder engagement matters in projects financed by international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, project planning and project implementation.

Excellent knowledge of English with fluency in reading and ability to write in a clear and concise manner, particularly in relation to the preparation of social safeguards technical reports.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND SPECIALIZED TECHNIQUES

Demonstrated ability to work in teams and communicate effectively.

Qualitative research skills and experience in community and other stakeholder consultations would be an asset.

Demonstrated knowledge of World Bank Social Safeguards policies and experience in implementing these policies in the context of, at least, one Bank financed project.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with the applicable laws and regulations of Dominica pertaining to land acquisition and involuntary resettlement processes as well as the Kalinago communities.

Work experience in the Caribbean would be an asset, specifically in Dominica.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Packages (MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, MS Access). GIS and SPSS is an asset.

Knowledge in designing and field testing surveys and other data collection instruments are required.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016 setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. In addition, please refer to the following specific information on conflict of interest related to this assignment (i.e. 3.17 of the Procurement Regulation).

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Individual Consultant Selection Method set out in the Procurement Regulations.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Mondays and 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Expressions of interest must be delivered in a written form to the address below (in person, or by mail, or by e-mail) by October 30, 2020.

Project Coordinator

Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

Project Coordination Unit

38 Cork Street

1st Floor

Roseau

Dominica

Tel: 767 266 3139

E-mail: [email protected]

ANNEX A

GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

Terms of Reference

SOCIAL SAFEGUARDS SPECIALIST

Background

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD of Dominica) has received financing from the International Development Association (IDA) and the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) and Strategic Climate Fund (SCF) (together, Financing) to support the Disaster Vulnerability and Reduction Project (DRVP or Project). The Project has a civil works component as well as other components with activities related to institutional strengthening and capacity development. To support activities under this Project, the GoCD wishes to engage the services of a Social Safeguard Specialist. The Social Safeguard Specialist will be assigned to work on the Project under the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, with oversight from the Ministry of Finance of GoCD.

Some individual sub-project activities proposed under the DVRP may lead to social risks and impacts, particularly those with a focus on small to mid-sized civil works to be executed throughout the country, including in the Kalinago Territory, where the majority of the Island’s Carib/Kalinago population resides. Civil works activities under the Project include nationwide road works, slope stabilization, bridge construction/rehabilitation, river and sea defenses, and drainage improvements; agriculture and forestry initiatives; and stations for hydro meteorological and seismic monitoring.

Potential negative social impacts and risks of the Project, including particularly its civil works activities, include without limitation acquisition of private land for temporary or permanent use, potential risks and impacts on the Kalinago population, potential Project-related gender-based violence. As such, the Project triggers the World Bank’s Policy on Environmental Assessment (OP/BP 4.01), the Policy on Involuntary Resettlement (OP/BP 4.12) as well as the Policy on Indigenous Peoples (OP 4.10), the latter given the presence of a Carib/Kalinago population on the Island generally and specifically in the Kalinago Carib Territory.

Purpose of Consultancy

The purpose of this consultancy (Consultancy) is to provide social safeguards and risk management support to the Project Coordination Unit (PCU) during project implementation to ensure compliance with the Bank’s Social Safeguard Policies (Involuntary Resettlement OP/BP 4/12 and Indigenous Peoples 4.10) and the social aspects of the Bank’s Environmental Assessment Policy (OP/BP 4.01), as well as the pertinent laws of Dominica, as described in the Project’s social safeguards instruments, particularly the Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) and Indigenous Peoples Plan (IPP) and Social Assessment (SA) prepared for the DVRP. The consultancy is also to ensure that other social impacts are identified and mitigated as necessary, particularly in line with the environmental and social management instruments prepared by the Project under OP/BP 4.01.

Scope of Consultancy and Tasks

During the preparation of sub-projects (or any activities with social risks and impacts under the Project), proposed sub-project activities must be screened, scoped, assessed, and managed (in line with the mitigation hierarchy and the Project safeguard instruments) for Project-related social risks, impacts and issues, including without limitation the acquisition of land or impacts on assets/access to assets (as per OP/BP 4.12), Kalinago population matters, gender-based violence, stakeholder engagement. Once potential social risks and impacts are identified, the social specialist will be responsible for the implementation and documentation of mitigation measures as per the Project’s environmental and social management plans, the SA, RPF and IPP, and any other social safeguard instruments prepared or to be prepared pursuant to the aforementioned social safeguard instruments, such as resettlement action plans.

The Consultant is expected to implement, supervise and report upon, the activities described in the Project’s environmental and social management plans, the SA, the IPP and RPF. Specifically, the consultant will:

Screen and scope (examine and evaluate) all Project activities proposed, including proposed individual subprojects, to evaluate and assess the potential social risks or impacts and to determine which mitigation measures are needed, in line with the Project’s social safeguard instruments,

Screen and scope proposed sub-projects under the Project for social risks, particularly for land acquisition (as per OP/BP 4.12) and the presence of indigenous peoples (OP/BP 4.10).

Lead and coordinate land acquisition that may be required before the execution of civil works, as further detailed in the RPF and any related resettlement action plans for the Project.

Coordinate the preparation and implementation of required Resettlement Action Plan (RAP), pursuant to the RPF, and ensure adequate due diligence of land acquisition and payment of compensation to Project affected persons prior to the start of civil works.

Implement, monitor and report in quarterly or semi-annual Project Reports on the Grievance Redress Mechanism.

Implement and report upon the Indigenous Peoples Plan in full consultation with the Kalinago Council and Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment.

Conduct consultations with the relevant Project stakeholders, including for example the Kalinago, Project beneficiaries, Project affected persons, on a regular basis to ensure that stakeholder engagement takes places throughout Project implementation, and issues and concerns raised during such consultations are addressed in a timely manner.

Conduct field supervision, monitoring and inspection of individual subprojects to ensure compliance with the mitigation measures required, to ensure compliance with the Project social safeguard instruments, World Bank social safeguard policies (OP 4.01, OP 4.10 and OP 4.12), and to insure compliance with the laws of Dominica.

Report on Project activities and social issues/concerns as they arise to serve as documentation of compliance and to support periodic reporting to the PCU.

Assist the PCU in review and preparation and inclusion of detailed information on compliance with the Project’s social safeguard instruments and GRM implementation (detailed account of grievances received and resolved) for quarterly and/or semi-annual Project reports.

Duration and Estimated Time for Consultancy

The Consultancy is expected to be awarded for a period of duration of one (1) year in the first instance. The assignment is expected to commence on November 5, 2020, and is to be renewable annually subject to satisfactory performance review as the DVRP Project continues through its implementation and until Project Completion. The Client shall pay the Consultant monthly salaries for services rendered subject to satisfactory performance.

Qualifications and Experience of Consultant

The Consultant will have the following minimum qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences (Geography, Anthropology, Sociology, Economics, Law) or related discipline. A Master’s Degree would be an asset.

Demonstrated experience of a minimum of five (5) years in the field of social development, with a sound track record of advising on and handling resettlement, indigenous peoples, stakeholder engagement matters in projects financed by international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, project planning and project implementation.

Excellent knowledge of English with fluency in reading and ability to write in a clear and concise manner, particularly in relation to the preparation of social safeguards technical reports.

Demonstrated ability to work in teams and communicate effectively.

Qualitative research skills and experience in community and other stakeholder consultations would be an asset.

Demonstrated knowledge of World Bank Social Safeguards policies and experience in implementing these policies in the context of, at least, one Bank financed project.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience with the applicable laws and regulations of Dominica pertaining to land acquisition and involuntary resettlement processes as well as the Kalinago communities.

Work experience in the Caribbean would be an asset, specifically in Dominica.

Computer literacy in Microsoft Packages (MS Word, MS PowerPoint, MS Excel, MS Access). GIS and SPSS is an asset.

Knowledge in designing and field testing surveys and other data collection instruments are required.