ANNOUNCEMENT: Family of Emmanuel “Mano” John say thank you

The family of Emmanuel “Mano” John who died on September 22nd, 2019 and was laid to rest on September 30, 2019, would like to express thanks to the community who supported them during his illness and through preparations for his burial.

The staff of the A&E department of the PMH, the Imary ward, fire service of the St. Joseph district, primary health care professionals of the St. Joseph and Salisbury health centres, neighbours on the grand Savanne who transported him to the A&E department at unsociable hours, his church community, friends who visited with him during his illness, all those who assisted during preparations for his burial – grave diggers, Lyndhurst Funeral Home, those who erected tents, the West Coast Cooperative Credit Union, members of choirs, those who assembled to share the time with us, those who called, emailed and prayed for comfort; Thank You.

May your life journey be peaceful and filled with joy!