ANNOUNCEMENT: For Social Enterprise Incubator Programme 2nd Cohort

Dominica Youth Business Trust - Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 12:14 PM
ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE INCUBATOR PROGRAM 2ND COHORT

The Dominica Youth Business Trust announces its blended (face to face and virtual) Social Enterprise Incubator Program which will run from January to April, 2022. In this regard, applications are invited from young men and women age 18 to 35 who are interested in developing their Social Enterprise.

A Social Enterprise is an organization that uses business strategies to maximize social impact. A Social Enterprise is distinguished from other types of businesses by the following criteria:

  • Addressing a cultural, social, or environmental need in the principle goal of the organization, which serves the common good through its products and services or through offering employment to people who face barriers to mainstream employment and social issues.

Surpluses and profits are principally reinvested into the social mandate.

For more information, please contact the Trust. Application forms can be obtained at the Dominica Youth Business Trust Office, 42 Kennedy Avenue, Youth Development Division on High Street, District Youth Development Officers or the online on the DYBT Facebook page.

Application forms should reach Dominica Youth Business Trust no later than Friday 10th December.

