ANNOUNCEMENT: Fort Young and Secret Bay vacancies

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 at 9:35 PM
The GEMS Group is inviting applicants for the following positions: –

 

Positions at Fort Young Hotel: –

Front Desk Agent

Waitress

Cashier

Bartender

Commis

Demi Chef

Concierge

Spa Therapist

Maintenance Tech (HVAC)

Carpenter

Security Host

Bell Boy

Dive Shop Assistant

Cost Controller

Sales & Marketing Assistant

Sales & Marketing Manager (GEMS)

Director of Marketing (GEMS)

 

Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to: [email protected]   with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.

 

Positions at Secret Bay: –

Waitress

Bar Mixologist

Guest Experience Maker (Concierge)

Villa Host

Chef de Partie

Kitchen Steward

Maintenance Helper (Carpentry)

Maintenance Helper (Pool Maintenance)

Maintenance Technician (HVAC)

Security Hosts (Class B or C driver’s license mandatory)

Accounts Officer

Accountant

Human Resource Coordinator

Public Area Attendant

Watersports Host

 

Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to:  [email protected]  with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.

Deadline for applications is September 15, 2021.

