ANNOUNCEMENT: Fort Young and Secret Bay vacancies

The GEMS Group is inviting applicants for the following positions: –
Positions at Fort Young Hotel: –
Front Desk Agent
Waitress
Cashier
Bartender
Commis
Demi Chef
Concierge
Spa Therapist
Maintenance Tech (HVAC)
Carpenter
Security Host
Bell Boy
Dive Shop Assistant
Cost Controller
Sales & Marketing Assistant
Sales & Marketing Manager (GEMS)
Director of Marketing (GEMS)
Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to: [email protected] with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.
Positions at Secret Bay: –
Waitress
Bar Mixologist
Guest Experience Maker (Concierge)
Villa Host
Chef de Partie
Kitchen Steward
Maintenance Helper (Carpentry)
Maintenance Helper (Pool Maintenance)
Maintenance Technician (HVAC)
Security Hosts (Class B or C driver’s license mandatory)
Accounts Officer
Accountant
Human Resource Coordinator
Public Area Attendant
Watersports Host
Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to: [email protected] with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.
Deadline for applications is September 15, 2021.
