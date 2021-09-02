ANNOUNCEMENT: Fort Young and Secret Bay vacancies

The GEMS Group is inviting applicants for the following positions: –

Positions at Fort Young Hotel: –

Front Desk Agent

Waitress

Cashier

Bartender

Commis

Demi Chef

Concierge

Spa Therapist

Maintenance Tech (HVAC)

Carpenter

Security Host

Bell Boy

Dive Shop Assistant

Cost Controller

Sales & Marketing Assistant

Sales & Marketing Manager (GEMS)

Director of Marketing (GEMS)

Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to: [email protected] with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.

Positions at Secret Bay: –

Waitress

Bar Mixologist

Guest Experience Maker (Concierge)

Villa Host

Chef de Partie

Kitchen Steward

Maintenance Helper (Carpentry)

Maintenance Helper (Pool Maintenance)

Maintenance Technician (HVAC)

Security Hosts (Class B or C driver’s license mandatory)

Accounts Officer

Accountant

Human Resource Coordinator

Public Area Attendant

Watersports Host

Submit your cover letter and resume including the names of two (2) past employment references to: [email protected] with the subject line indicating the position you are applying for.

Deadline for applications is September 15, 2021.