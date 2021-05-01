ANNOUNCEMENT: Geothermal development meeting for residents of Copthall 6th May 2021

The Dominica Geothermal Development company Limited (DGDC ltd) would like to invite the residents of the community of Copthall to an information session on geothermal development in Dominica.
The meeting will be held on Thursday 6th may 2021 from 6:30 pm at the residence of mr. & mrs. Letang.
The Dominica Geothermal Ddevelopment Ccompany Limited encourages your participation. All attendees will be required to wear masks and observe covid-19 protocols.
Please be guided accordingly.
2 Comments
They have been letting off a lot of hot steam for over 20 years and still no electricity, where did all the investment money go? Foreign bank accounts should be checked for large deposits from yours truly + crew.
The people are just sick and tired of your merry-go-round. The last time you let off some steam was just before the last national election.
Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me. Not again for the twentieth time.