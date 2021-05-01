ANNOUNCEMENT: Geothermal development meeting for residents of Copthall 6th May 2021

The Dominica Geothermal Development company Limited (DGDC ltd) would like to invite the residents of the community of Copthall to an information session on geothermal development in Dominica.

The meeting will be held on Thursday 6th may 2021 from 6:30 pm at the residence of mr. & mrs. Letang.

The Dominica Geothermal Ddevelopment Ccompany Limited encourages your participation. All attendees will be required to wear masks and observe covid-19 protocols.

Please be guided accordingly.