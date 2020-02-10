ANNOUNCEMENT: Government SSE job vacancies

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 1:00 AM
Request to Submit Applications

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme is implementing the GEF funded project that requires the services of several consultants. The Project is entitled “Supporting Sustainable Ecosystem by Strengthening the Effectiveness of Dominica’s Protected Areas Systems”.

 

Project Brief 

The project will use Global Environmental Facility (GEF) incremental support to build Dominica’s national capacity to manage its Protected Area system with emphasis on the Morne Trois Piton National Park (MTPNP) and its buffer zone; to improve management effectiveness, create sustainable livelihood activities and improve biodiversity conservation. Project implementation will ensure replication and dissemination of lessons learnt at the other sites (Parks, Trails, and nature sites), and other GEF funded activities locally and regionally. This project will develop a protected areas management system in keeping with recommendations from previous initiatives like the OECS Protected Areas and Associated Livelihoods (OPAAL) project and the National Parks Consortium Studies.

 

Positions available:

Land and Survey Specialist (6 months)

Land Tenure Specialist (6 months)

Public Education and Awareness Officer (8 months)

 

For further details on these positions please visit http://dominica.gov.dm/vacancies and http://caricom.org/secretariat/community-vacancies

 

Applications accompanied by Curriculum Vitae should be addressed to:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment

First Floor Financial Center

Kennedy Avenue

ROSEAU

DOMINICA

 

And sent via email to environment@dominica.gov.dm and copied to shari-anne.gregoire@undp.org and should be submitted by 4 pm on Thursday February 20, 2020.

