ANNOUNCEMENT: House for rent in Morne Bruce

House for Lease
Perfect for foreign nationals working in Dominica or a small family looking for a secure home.
This two-bedroom fully furnished house located in Morne Bruce is suitable for anyone looking for a tranquil and safe neighborhood.
The property is fenced in a small gated community and is only accessible through a private driveway.
All utilities are available: Water, Pay As You Go Electricity, Internet Service and Cable TV.
Amenities Include:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Laundry Room
- Dining Room
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Verandah
- Concrete Roof
- Parking
- Backup Power Generator
- Hot/Cold Shower
- Air Conditioned Master Bedroom
- All Utilities Available
Please contact 1 767 275 7924 / 1 767 617 2575 or email bsinternationaldm@gmail.com for more information and to arrange viewing.
