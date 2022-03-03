ANNOUNCEMENT: House for rent in Morne Bruce

Business Services International - Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 10:21 AM
House for Lease
Perfect for foreign nationals working in Dominica or a small family looking for a secure home.
This two-bedroom fully furnished house located in Morne Bruce is suitable for anyone looking for a tranquil and safe neighborhood.
The property is fenced in a small gated community and is only accessible through a private driveway.
All utilities are available: Water, Pay As You Go Electricity, Internet Service and Cable TV.
Amenities Include:
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Laundry Room
  • Dining Room
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Verandah
  • Concrete Roof
  • Parking
  • Backup Power Generator
  • Hot/Cold Shower
  • Air Conditioned Master Bedroom
  • All Utilities Available
Please contact 1 767 275 7924 / 1 767 617 2575  or email bsinternationaldm@gmail.com for more information and to arrange viewing.

