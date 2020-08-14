ANNOUNCEMENT: Housing Recovery Project announces first beneficiary list

The Housing Recovery Project (HRP) is pleased to announce that the First Beneficiary List has been published and can be viewed below.
Applicants are advised that there will be additional beneficiary lists published at later dates. Persons included on the list will be given an official letter following the expiration of the required publication period of two weeks. The HRP will also be issuing official letters to all unsuccessful applicants as the lists are confirmed.
The HRP Project Implementation Unit wishes to thank all project participants and would like to congratulate the successful applicants thus far.
I applaud world bank for providing such assistance to the Dominican populace. However. perusing through this list I have noticed that most of the successful applicants are from the Kalinago Territory. Is this a political strategy?