ANNOUNCEMENT: HRP Expressions of interest requested for External Auditors

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

(CONSULTING SERVICES – FIRMS SELECTION)

COUNTRY – Commonwealth of Dominica

IMPLEMENTING AGENCY: Ministry of Housing and Lands

NAME OF PROJECT – HOUSING RECOVERY PROJECT (HRP) P166537

Credit No. IDA 62320-DM/ Grant No.: IDA D3070-DM

Assignment Title: External Financial Audit Services of the Project

Reference No. DM-MOH-128039-CS-QCBS

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project (EALCRP). EALCRP is part of an overall developmental partnership initiative supporting medium and long-term recovery in Dominica after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria on September 18th 2017. EALCRP is part of a broader World Bank recovery portfolio, comprised of two other operations: (i) a Housing Recovery Project (P166537); and (ii) an Additional Financing to the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (P166540). World Bank investments in agriculture, housing and resilient infrastructure were informed by the outcomes of the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment, led by the World Bank. This overall program of support complements and is aligned with other development partner initiatives and fills critical gaps.

The Housing Recovery Project Development Objectives (PDOs) are to contribute both to the recovery of housing for households affected by Hurricane Maria and to improve the application of resilient building practices in the housing sector. This will be accomplished from the allocation of grants to eligible beneficiaries and the strengthening of the skills and capacity in the building sector. The Bank finance contract will be implemented by the Housing Recovery Project Ministry of Housing and Lands of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Objective of the Consultancy Assignment

The overall objective of this engagement is to allow the auditor to express a professional opinion on the financial position of the project at the end of the period audited, the eligibility of expenditures and to report on the adequacy of the internal controls. The engagement will include an audit of resources provided by the Bank and an assessment of the internal controls of the PIU. The Bank funds shown in the Project financial statements should be reconciled with Bank’s records.

Brief Scope of Audit

All project funds should be used in accordance with the conditions of the relevant financing agreements, with due attention to economy and efficiency, and only for the purposes for which the financing was provided.

Goods, Works and Services financed should be procured in accordance with the relevant financing agreement.

Implementing entity and PIU should keep all necessary supporting documents, records, and accounts in respect of all project ventures including expenditures reported via SOEs or Designated Accounts. Clear linkages should exist between the books of account and reports presented to the Bank.

Where Designated Accounts have been used, they should be maintained in accordance with the provisions of the relevant financing agreement.

The project accounts should be prepared in accordance with financial reporting provisions outlined in the project legal agreements and is consistently applied, and give a true and fair view of the financial situation of the project at the end of the period and of the resources and expenditures for the year ended on that date.

Request of Expression of Interest (REoI)

The Ministry of Housing and Lands Housing Recovery Project (HRP) now invites eligible Consultants to indicate their interests indicating that they are qualified to perform the services (CV, Brochures, Description of similar assignments, experience in similar conditions and availability of appropriate skills etc.).

The attention of interested Individuals is drawn to Section III, paragraphs, 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s “Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers” July 2016 revised November 2017 and August 2018 setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. In addition, please refer to the following specific information on conflict of interest related to this assignment (i.e. 3.17 of the Procurement Regulation).

The shortlisting criteria are:

Be familiar with World Bank Procurement Guidelines, which can be obtained from the project implementing agencies. The auditor should also be familiar with the Bank’s Disbursement Handbook for World Bank Clients, Disbursement Guidelines for Projects: May 2006. These documents are available on the Bank’s website and could be obtained from the Task Team Leader.

Have verifiable audit experience with regard to World Bank funded projects and/or similar projects funded by other multilateral and bilateral development partners.

Have any other relevant audit experience of either large public or private organizations of high reputation with reporting requirements of a similar magnitude and intensity.

Include references of relevant previous or current audit clients.

Include CVs of key personnel to be used on the audit

Consultants may associate with other firms in the form of a joint venture or a sub consultancy to enhance their qualifications.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the least-cost-based selection method set out in the Consultant Guidelines.

Further information, TOR and evaluation template can be obtained at HRP – Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at 40 Old Street, Roseau during office hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Expressions of interest (Cover Letter and a detailed Resume) must be submitted by Friday, October 4th, 2019, at 4:00pm Eastern Caribbean time in a written form (in person, or by mail, or by e-mail) to the following address:

Attn: Nicholas Bruno

Project Manager

HRP- PIU

Ministry of Housing and Lands

40 Old Street

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Tel: (767) 616 9782

E-mail: projectmanagerhrp@dominica.gov.dm Cc: procurementhrp@dominica.gov.dm, finspecialisthrp@dominica.gov.dm