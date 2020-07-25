ANNOUNCEMENT: ICWI scholarship applications

The Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) is offering two (2) scholarships to students who sat the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment or who may already be attending secondary school.

The scholarships will be awarded to children of the company’s clients to attend secondary school.

Interested applicants are invited to collect application forms at the ICWI’s offices on King George V Street, Roseau and on Bay Street, Portsmouth. Application forms can also be obtained from ICWI’s agencies, Resource Management Services on Steber Street, Pottersville, and Carib Interconnect in Marigot.

The deadline for submission of applications is August 7, 2020.