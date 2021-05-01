ANNOUNCEMENT: Improvement to Cashiering and Admission services at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

Dominica News Online - Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 7:00 AM
Improvement to Cashiering and Admission services at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

 

In an effort to improve the quality of and access to services provided at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, the management of the hospital will relocate a number of services to a central location at the main entrance of the hospital from Tuesday, May 4, 2021. These services will include admissions, billings, cashiering, and appointments.

Cashiering services will be from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. All admissions and clinic appointments will be conducted at the main entrance.

Management and staff of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital look forward to serving the public better.

Main entrance to the hospital

 

6 Comments

  1. PRO
    May 7, 2021

    Even with all these things, those booths are still unmanned. they’ll tell you to come back at so and so time because they have to take lunch, then when you return theyre still out and about doing their own business.

    We need to change the culture of customer service in Dominica.

    Not because its a white person we have to be on our best behavior. I should get the same treatment as anybody else paying the same money . If youre getting paid to do a job, do the damn job properly .

  2. Greeny
    May 4, 2021

    DS….looking is the active word. :lol:

  3. ds
    May 4, 2021

    Also put in a boutique in a section of the lobby that sells cards, including get well cards, souvenirs, candies, T shirts, and other knick knacks to spruce up the foyer for visitors and patients. Also two long benches outside, one on either side of the main entrance for outpatients and visitors awaiting their ride back home.

  4. ds
    May 3, 2021

    Looking like a MedStar Hospital main entrance in Maryland, USA. Looking great, Skerrit. KKEP IT UP.

    • Dear Ds
      May 4, 2021

      Hello ds,

      Taking our money is the easy part. Getting the service is another story. Imagine paying for a scan in February and the date to do it is June.

      The hospital is nice and fancy but service is a huge problem.

      • ds
        May 4, 2021

        What has the new PhD CEO from Trinidad been doing. He is supposed to be looking into all those things. Unless he needs more time to get things straight.

