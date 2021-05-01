ANNOUNCEMENT: Improvement to Cashiering and Admission services at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

Improvement to Cashiering and Admission services at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

In an effort to improve the quality of and access to services provided at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, the management of the hospital will relocate a number of services to a central location at the main entrance of the hospital from Tuesday, May 4, 2021. These services will include admissions, billings, cashiering, and appointments.

Cashiering services will be from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday to Friday and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. All admissions and clinic appointments will be conducted at the main entrance.

Management and staff of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital look forward to serving the public better.