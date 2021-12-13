ANNOUNCEMENT: In the Spotlight with guest Marie Pascal Affana

Dr. Marie Pascale Affana moved from her west-central African country of Cameroon to Dominica to pursue a medical degree and has remained here for over a decade. She has embraced our beautiful country as her own and will be sharing her_story with us on tonight’s In the Spotlight Radio Show from 8pm on Q95FM. Join us to experience her journey to Dominica.
Host & Producer | Ferdina Frampton
Flyer credit | Akeem Lowe
