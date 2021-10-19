ANNOUNCEMENT: Invest Dominica Authority request for updated information from all service providers

Registration of Service Providers
Invest Dominica Authority (IDA) is in the process of updating its database of certified specialized service providers that supports the business community and landowners. IDA invites service providers to submit their information to our Office and those who have previously submitted their information to provide us with any necessary updated information. The information is to include company’s logo/photo, brief description of services provided, and contact details.
The following is by no means an exhausted list of potential service providers.
- Administrative services
- Advertising and Marketing
- Accounting
- Architects & Quantity Surveyors
- Business consultants
- Construction
- Consultants
- Contractors, Carpentry & Joinery
- Electrical and Plumbing
- Engineers
- Entertainment, Events and Planning
- Information Communication Technology (ICT)
- Landscaping
- Lawyers
- Painters
- Photo and Film Services
- Real Estate Agents
- Shipping Agents
- Training and recruitment services
- Trucking and hauling
Registration of freehold property owners
Owners of land holding five (5) acres and more, which are suitable for investment considerations are invited to register with the IDA for inclusion of their information in a database. Please provide the necessary documents substantiating ownership and acreage to [email protected] or contact us directly at 767-448-2045.
