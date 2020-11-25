ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation for bids, Layou Park Valley Road rehabilitation and River Training Project

GOVERNMENT OF COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS AND THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

LAYOU PARK VALLEY ROAD REHABILITATION AND RIVER TRAINING PROJECT – PHASE 1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Government of Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to USD12.8M towards the cost of the Layou Flood Event Project (the Project) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under this contract. Payment by CDB will be made only at the request of (GOCD) and upon approval by CDB, and will be subject, in all respects, to the terms and conditions of the Financing Agreement. The Financing Agreement prohibits withdrawal from the financing account for the purpose of any payment to persons or entities, or for any import of goods, if such payment or import, to the knowledge of CDB, is prohibited by a decision of the United Nations Security Council taken under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. No party other than (GOCD) shall derive any rights from the Financing Agreement or have any claim to the proceeds of the Financing.

The Project is being implemented by the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy (MPWDE) through its Technical Services Division (TSD). MPWDE has contracted Consultants who will assist the TSD with delivering the Project. The Consultants have prepared designs and contract documentation and will assist in tender administration and evaluation and supervision of Project activities.

MPWDE now invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for the LAYOU PARK VALLEY ROAD REHABILITATION AND RIVER TRAINING PROJECT – PHASE 1. The works include, but are not limited to the following:

The reconstruction of approximately 4 km of the Layou Park Valley roadway which generally runs parallel to the Layou River in Dominica from the Hillsborough Bridge (on the E. O. Leblanc Highway), eastward upriver to the York Valley Bridge; and

Establishing bedrock depth in the river bed along the areas that the retaining walls are to be constructed.

Consideration will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms, which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible country and are either:

more than 50% beneficially owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country, or by a body corporate or bodies corporate meeting these requirements; or

owned or controlled by the Government of an eligible country provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement (2006).

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB.

Eligible bidders will be required to submit full qualification information with their bids establishing their eligibility to bid and qualification to perform the contract if the bid is accepted. Tender and qualification information are to be submitted in the English Language on the prescribed forms inserted in the Bid Documents. Submissions that do not provide the information required, or do not demonstrate the prospective contractor’s ability to perform satisfactorily, will not qualify and will not be considered for further evaluation.

Qualification requirements include, inter alia:

(a) an average annual turnover (defined as certified payments received for works in progress or completed) within the last three years of at least eight million United States Dollars (USD8.0 mn);

(b) a demonstrable cash flow (including access to credit) of seven hundred and fifty thousand United States dollars (USD750,000.00); and

(c) experience as prime contractor in the construction of at least three (3) assignments of a nature, scope and complexity comparable to the proposed project activity within the last ten (10) years (to comply with this requirement, works quoted should be at least 80 percent complete).

Bidding Documents may be obtained by eligible bidders from the first address below for a non-refundable fee of Two Hundred and Seventy Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECD$270.00). Requests for Bidding Documents may be made by written application via email. Written applications must be clearly marked: “Request for Bidding Documents for the LAYOU PARK VALLEY ROAD REHABILITATION AND RIVER TRAINING PROJECT – PHASE 1”, along with the name, address and contact information of the bidder for which Bidding Documents are being requested. Payment should be by wire transfer, bank draft or bank guaranteed cheque made payable to: Ministry of Public Works and The Digital Economy.

Information to pay by wire transfer can be obtained from the first address below.

Applicants are encouraged to collect their documents electronically to avoid any delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those who request that documents be forwarded to them in hard copy must submit an account number from a local courier agent that accepts freight collect charges. Documents will be promptly dispatched, but under no circumstance will the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy or their authorised agent be held responsible for late delivery or loss of the documents so transmitted.

The methods of submitting the Bid information are as follows:

Submission of an original, one electronic and two hard copies in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Bid for the LAYOU PARK VALLEY ROAD REHABILITATION AND RIVER TRAINING PROJECT – PHASE 1, Ref. No. 19/SFR-OR-DMI-3AP1”, must be received at the second address below not later than 2:30 pm (local time) on 15th January, 2021.

or

An electronic submission (password encrypted) by email to the second address below, clearly marked “Bid for the LAYOU PARK VALLEY ROAD REHABILITATION AND RIVER TRAINING PROJECT – PHASE 1, Ref. No. 19/SFR-OR-DMI-3AP1” in the subject line, must be received no later than the date and time stated at (a) above. Schedules and information to be submitted along with the bid to be separate, clearly marked and also included in the email. The date and time stamp for the received email will determine submission timelines.

All bids must be accompanied by a Bid Security of One Hundred and Eight Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECD$108,000.00). Bidders who submit their bids electronically shall also submit electronic copies of their Bid Security with their original Bid Security and Bid Submission Sheet to follow promptly.

Qualification information only must be simultaneously submitted by email to the third address below.

Bid opening will take place at 3:00 pm, on 15th January 2021 (thirty minutes after the deadline for submission) at the second address below in the presence of bidders representatives who choose to attend. Arrangements will be made for online video access to the Bid opening.

Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, and to annul the process and reject all bids, at any time prior to award of contract, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected prospective bidder(s) or any obligation to inform the affected prospective bidder(s) of the grounds for Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy’s action. Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy will not defray any costs incurred by any bidder in the preparation of bids.

1. Address for Correspondence 2. Address for Bid Submission and Bid Opening Chief Technical Officer Technical Services Division Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy 1st Floor, Government Headquarters Kennedy Avenue, Roseau COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA Tel: 1 (767) 266-3231 Email: [email protected] Chief Technical Officer Technical Services Division Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy 1st Floor, Government Headquarters Kennedy Avenue, Roseau COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA Tel: 1 (767) 266-3231 Email: [email protected] 3. Address for Submission of Qualification Information Only Procurement Officer Caribbean Development Bank P.O. Box 408 Wildey, St. Michael BARBADOS, W.I., BB 11000 Tel: 1 (246) 431 – 1600 Fax: 1 (246) 426 – 7269 Email: [email protected]