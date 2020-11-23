ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation for request for quotation, Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security

The Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security- Government of Dominica has receive financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Emergency, Agricultural, Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Rehabilitation of the North East Agriculture Regional Office.

The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project now invites sealed bids from eligible bidders for rehabilitation of one existing building to accommodate a functional main extension office at the location of the North East Agriculture Regional Office, Londonderry.

Bidding will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures as specified in the World Bank’s Guidelines: Procurement of Goods, Works and Non-Consulting Services under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants by World Bank Borrowers Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers of July 2016 revised November 2017 and August 2018 (“Procurement Guidelines”), and is open to all eligible bidders as defined in the Procurement Guidelines..

Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from the Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods & Climate Resilience Project- Project Implementation Unit, email: [email protected] cc. [email protected] . Inspection for the request for quotation documents can be done during office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays.

For details of Work Specifications go the project website at www.piu.agriculture.gov.dm or www.dominica.gov.dm

Quotations must be delivered on or before 10:00 am. December, 10th, 2020. Electronic bidding will not be permitted. Late bids will be rejected. Bids will be publicly opened in the presence of the bidders’, designated representatives and anyone who choose to attend on December, 10th, 2020, 10:00 am.

Bids should be addressed to:

Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience Project