ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation to quote for BNTF 9 programme

Basic Needs Trust Fund - Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Excerpt from attached pdf: The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$373,000.00/EC$1,005,197.70 towards the equipping of schools and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under the contract for which this invitation is issued.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is currently financing 1. a chicken coop enclosed with wire mesh along with associated electrical, plumbing and storage space and A 30ft x 32ft well equipped slaughter house.

Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development (MSCCD) is the Executing Agency.  The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), the implementing agency for Services Component, now wishes to procure the following Equipment and Supplies.

Registered Companies/Individual are hereby invited to submit your price quotation for the supply of the following items:

See table in full pdf file below:

Download (PDF, 171KB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Me
    May 20, 2021

    Slaughterhouse, a less fancy name for abattoir. What happened to that edifice? Pray we are not wasting other people’s money again.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available