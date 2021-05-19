ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation to quote for BNTF 9 programme

Excerpt from attached pdf: The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GOCD) has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an amount equivalent to US$373,000.00/EC$1,005,197.70 towards the equipping of schools and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing to eligible payments under the contract for which this invitation is issued.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is currently financing 1. a chicken coop enclosed with wire mesh along with associated electrical, plumbing and storage space and A 30ft x 32ft well equipped slaughter house.

Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development (MSCCD) is the Executing Agency. The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), the implementing agency for Services Component, now wishes to procure the following Equipment and Supplies.

Registered Companies/Individual are hereby invited to submit your price quotation for the supply of the following items:

See table in full pdf file below:

