ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation to tender for the rehabilitation of virgin lane sidewalk, drainage & road surface

Tender No. MPW/VIRGINLANE/01

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica intends to rehabilitate the section of Virgin Lane between Bath Road and Independence Street. The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy (MWPDE) is the implementing agency and now wishes to seek interested qualified and experienced contractors to tender for the said works. The scope of the intended works comprises:

Demolition of existing drains and sidewalks. Scarifying of road surface. Installation of underground utility duck. Installation of underground storm drains. Construction of reinforced concrete sidewalks and slipper drains. Installation of 50mm asphalt concrete pavement.



Consideration will be limited to construction firms that are legally incorporated or organized in and have their principal place of business in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The Construction Contract is expected to be completed within four (4) months, while the Defects Liability Notification Period is eight (8) months. To qualify for consideration in the tender procurement, interested contractors must have the following information and documents for eligibility assessment:

Company details including full company name, full address and email; Copy of company registration certificate; and Construction firms must indicate their experience as prime contractor in the construction of similar works within the last ten (10) years and in accordance with the Instructions to Tenders/Tender Document.



Interested contractors should collect the tender documents on or between the 10th -17th February 2022 at following address:

Ministry of Public Works & the Digital Economy

Technical Services Division

Government Headquarters

Tel: 767-2663231

Email: ctosecpublicworks@dominica.gov.dm

The deadline for submitting the Tender Documents is 18 March 2022 at 4:00pm.

The subject line must be clearly marked as follows:

“TENDER FOR REHABILITATION OF VIRGIN LANE ROAD AND DRAINAGE WORKS, COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA”

Submissions may be made by email or sealed envelopes marked appropriately.