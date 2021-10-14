ANNOUNCEMENT: Invitation to treat for purchase of commercial land in Roseau

Dominica Employer's Federation - Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at 10:43 AM
DEF PROPERTY DISPOSAL

Invitations to treat are invited for the purchase of a portion of flat, rectangular, prime commercial land in the City of Roseau measuring 1635sq ft and located at the intersection of Upper and Fields Lanes, to the immediate south of Perky’s Pizza.   GPS coordinates are (+/- 9 feet) Latitude: 15:298849; Longitude: -61:386289. Freehold title in name of Trustees of the Dominica Employers’ Federation.  Invitations in sealed envelopes should be addressed to the Executive Director, Dominica Employers’ Federation, P.O. Box 1783, Roseau, Dominica, and should be mailed no later than October 29, 2021.

