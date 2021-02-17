ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity World University Service of Canada

JOB OPPORTUNITY – World University Service of Canada (WUSC Caribbean) is currently recruiting for the position of Agribusiness and Marketing Officer (One each for Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica & Saint Lucia); and a part time Regional Communications Specialist (to be based in either Dominica, Guyana or Jamaica) for the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean (SAC) Project. These positions are open to CARICOM nationals only and the initial posting will be for a period of two (2) years.

PROJECT OVERVIEW:

The SAC project will promote climate resilient agriculture for equitable economic growth using an inclusive market systems (IMS) approach to increase economic prosperity of women and youth (female/male) in more sustainable agricultural markets. Women and youth (f/m) will be central players in targeted agricultural market systems. The SAC project will encourage climate resilient domestic agricultural production to enhance productivity, food security, and reduce reliance on imported agricultural products, for more sustainable economic growth by engaging agricultural markets in Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Suriname.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Country Coordinator, the Agribusiness and Marketing Officer will provide support to the Country Coordinators in the planning, management, implementation, monitoring and reporting of the SAC project’s programing activities linking women and youth to sustainable agricultural market systems. Reporting to the Project Director, the part time Regional Communications Specialist will be responsible for guiding WUSC Caribbean’s communications policies, procedures, implementation and products support.

A detailed job description for each position can be found on WUSC’s website at: www.wusc.ca/en/work-wusc/

Suitably qualified persons are invited to submit their cover letter, CV, and the name and contact information of 3 professional references no later than the 1st of March, 2021 via e-mail to [email protected]

WUSC Caribbean offers competitive remuneration packages and subscribes to the principles of employment equity and safety in the workplace and for all stakeholders in the project. While WUSC Caribbean thanks all applicants for their interest, only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.