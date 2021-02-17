ANNOUNCEMENT: Job opportunity WUSC Project Accountant & Gender Equality Officer Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica

JOB OPPORTUNITY – Project Accountant (Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica) & Gender Equality Officer (Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica)

These positions are open to CARICOM nationals only.

World University Service of Canada (WUSC) Caribbean is currently recruiting for the position of Project Accountant (one each for Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica) & Gender Equality Officer (one each for Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica) for the Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean Project. The positions will be based in Dominica, Guyana & Jamaica and the initial posting will be for a period of two (2) years.

PROJECT OVERVIEW:

The Sustainable Agriculture in the Caribbean Project will promote climate resilient agriculture for equitable economic growth using an Inclusive Market Systems (IMS) approach to increase economic prosperity of women and youth (female/male) in more sustainable agricultural markets. Women and youth (f/m) will be central players in targeted agricultural market systems. The Project will encourage climate resilient domestic agricultural production to enhance food security, and reduce reliance on imported agricultural products, for more sustainable economic growth by engaging agricultural markets in Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia and Suriname.

POSITION SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Country Coordinator, the Project Accountant will be the lead on financial management and budget planning in collaboration with the Regional Finance Manager. Reporting to the Country Coordinator, the Gender Equality Advisor support the integration of gender equality and social inclusion focusing on women and youth across all programming components of the project.

A detailed job description for each position can be found on WUSC’s website at: https://wusc.ca/careers/

Suitably qualified persons are invited to submit their cover letter, CV, and the name and contact information of 3 professional references no later than 15th February, 2021 via e-mail to [email protected]

WUSC offers competitive remuneration packages and subscribes to the principles of employment equity and safety in the workplace and for all stakeholders in the project.

