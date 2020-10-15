ANNOUNCEMENT: Laudat public meeting with Geothermal Development Company postponed due to weather

The Dominica Geothermal development company limited (DGDC ltd.) would like to inform the residents of the community of Laudat that the meeting scheduled for Thursday 15th October has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The meeting will now be held on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 5:30 pm at the community centre, weather permitting.

Please be guided accordingly.

Download (PDF, 51KB)