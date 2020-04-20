ANNOUNCEMENT: NBD customers advised to wear masks when visiting branches

National Bank of Dominica - Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 3:18 PM
The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. advises that in accordance with health and safety guidelines, all customers visiting the branches must wear a face mask to safeguard their own health and well-being, and that of other customers and employees. NBD seeks the understanding of customers for the inconvenience arising from these new conditions, but these measures are necessary for the safety and well-being of all customers and employees.

Customers are encouraged to use our ATMs, Debit Cards, Online Banking and Mobile Banking services, as far as possible, to avoid crowding and delays at the bank. Please visit our website (nbdominica.com) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nbdominica/) for contact information if you require remote assistance.

The Board of Directors and Management of NBD encourage everyone to adhere to proper health and safety guidelines and thank the public for its cooperation.

