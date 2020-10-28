ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU AGM Notice

NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 10TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [NCCU] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020 AT 3:00 P.M. AT THE WINDSOR PARK SPORTS STADIUM FORECOURT, BATH ROAD, ROSEAU, UNDER THE THEME: “INSPIRING HOPE: SATISFYING YOUR NEEDS” TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:
AGENDA
- Credit Union Prayer
- Welcome Remarks
- Ascertainment of Quorum
- Apologies for Absence
- Adoption of Agenda
- Reading and Confirmation of Minutes of the 9th Annual General Meeting
- Matters Arising from the Minutes
- Reports:
- Board of Directors
- Treasurer and Auditor
- Supervisory and Compliance Committee
- Credit Committee
- Elections – Nominations Committee Report
- Unfinished Business
- New Business:
- Appropriation of Surplus
- Appointment of Auditor
- Any Other Business:
- Remarks and Suggestions
- Lucky Bird Prizes
- Adjournment
___________________________
CANDIA CARRETTE-GEORGE
SECRETARY
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
