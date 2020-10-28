ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU AGM Notice

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 10TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [NCCU] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020 AT 3:00 P.M. AT THE WINDSOR PARK SPORTS STADIUM FORECOURT, BATH ROAD, ROSEAU, UNDER THE THEME: “INSPIRING HOPE: SATISFYING YOUR NEEDS” TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

AGENDA

Credit Union Prayer Welcome Remarks Ascertainment of Quorum Apologies for Absence Adoption of Agenda Reading and Confirmation of Minutes of the 9th Annual General Meeting Matters Arising from the Minutes Reports:

Board of Directors

Treasurer and Auditor

Supervisory and Compliance Committee

Credit Committee

Elections – Nominations Committee Report Unfinished Business New Business:

Appropriation of Surplus

Appointment of Auditor

Any Other Business:

Remarks and Suggestions

Lucky Bird Prizes

Adjournment

___________________________

CANDIA CARRETTE-GEORGE

SECRETARY

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

