ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU AGM Notice

National Cooperative Credit Union - Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

 NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE 10TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL CO-OPERATIVE CREDIT UNION [NCCU] LIMITED WILL BE HELD ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2020 AT               3:00 P.M. AT THE WINDSOR PARK SPORTS STADIUM FORECOURT, BATH ROAD, ROSEAU, UNDER THE THEME: “INSPIRING HOPE: SATISFYING YOUR NEEDS”  TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

           

AGENDA

 

  1. Credit Union Prayer
  2. Welcome Remarks
  3. Ascertainment of Quorum
  4. Apologies for Absence
  5. Adoption of Agenda
  6. Reading and Confirmation of Minutes of the 9th Annual General Meeting
  7. Matters Arising from the Minutes
  8. Reports:
  • Board of Directors
  • Treasurer and Auditor
  • Supervisory and Compliance Committee
  • Credit Committee
  1. Elections – Nominations Committee Report
  2. Unfinished Business
  3. New Business:
  • Appropriation of Surplus
  • Appointment of Auditor
  1. Any Other Business:
  • Remarks and Suggestions
  • Lucky Bird Prizes
  1. Adjournment

 

 

___________________________

CANDIA CARRETTE-GEORGE

SECRETARY

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Download (PDF, 6.17MB)

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available