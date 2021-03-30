ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU revised business hours

NCCU Revised Business Hours
The National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd wishes to inform the general public that its St Paul Branch office will close at 4:00pm on Wednesday March 31st 2021 and will reopen on Saturday April 3rd 2021 at 9:00am.
ALL other offices of the NCCU will close at 4:00pm on Thursday April 1st 2021.
Please take note and be guided accordingly.
Blessed and safe Easter to all.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.