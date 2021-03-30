ANNOUNCEMENT: NCCU revised business hours

NCCU Revised Business Hours

The National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd wishes to inform the general public that its St Paul Branch office will close at 4:00pm on Wednesday March 31st 2021 and will reopen on Saturday April 3rd 2021 at 9:00am.

ALL other offices of the NCCU will close at 4:00pm on Thursday April 1st 2021.

Please take note and be guided accordingly.

Blessed and safe Easter to all.