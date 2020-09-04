ANNOUNCEMENT: NOTICE OF DOMLEC 46TH Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

DOMINICA ELECTRICITY SERVICES LIMITED

NOTICE OF THE 46 th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Dominica Electricity Services Limited will be held at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall, Goodwill, Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday September 18 th 2020 at 9:00am, to transact the following business:

1. To receive and adopt the Minutes of the 45 th Annual General Meeting held on June 21 st 2019.

2. To receive the Chairman’s Report for the year ended 31 st December 2019.

3. To receive the audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 st December 2019, together

with the Auditors’ Report therein.

4. To re-appoint auditors for the year ending 31 st December 2020 and authorise the Directors to fix

their remuneration.

5. Election of Directors.

There will be no additional business other than those items contained in the agenda and no votes other

than those made in respect of these agenda items.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint any person or persons (whether a Member of the Company or not) to attend and, on a poll, to vote in his stead. Proxy forms must be lodged at the Registered Office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

Shareholders are reminded that pursuant to Article 14.3 of the Company’s By-Laws, nominations to fill the position of Director on the Board must be submitted to the Company in writing along with the required supporting documents not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

The Director Nomination Form and Nominee Consent Form may be used by shareholders to make their submissions. Shareholders are particularly requested to note that the meeting will adhere to the health protocols issued by the authorities in respect of the management of Covid 19.

The wearing of masks will be mandatory and the sanitising of hands and surfaces will be implemented. Seating has been arranged to accommodate all attending shareholders within the physical distancing requirements.

By Order of the Board

Ellise Darwton

Company Secretary