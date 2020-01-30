ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice of hearing

IN THE MATTER OF AN APPLICATION FOR FORFEITURE OF DETAINED CASH PURSUANT TO SECTION 68A OF THE PROCEEDS OF CRIME (AMENDMENT) ACT, No. 7 of 2013
BETWEEN
THE DIRECTOR OF THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT PLAINTIFF
AND
€19,380.00 FIRST DEFENDANT
AND
LUIS GERARDO ESCALANTE RAMOS of VENEZUELA SECOND DEFENDANT
AND
RONMY SAMIEL ALTUVE NINO of VENEZUELA THIRD DEFENDANT
PROCEED OF CRIME
Claim in Rem against (€19,380.00)
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF HEARING
___________________________________________
Take notice that this application will be heard by the Magistrate on Wednesday, the 5th day of February 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseau Magistrates Court, Civil Division.
If you do not attend this hearing an order may be made in your absence.
The court office is located at 20 Cork Street, Roseau, telephone number 266-3533/3537. The office is open between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m, Monday to Friday except public holidays.
Dated this 16th day of January, 2020.
District Magistrate
District “E”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.