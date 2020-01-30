ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice of hearing

IN THE MATTER OF AN APPLICATION FOR FORFEITURE OF DETAINED CASH PURSUANT TO SECTION 68A OF THE PROCEEDS OF CRIME (AMENDMENT) ACT, No. 7 of 2013

BETWEEN

THE DIRECTOR OF THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT PLAINTIFF

AND

€19,380.00 FIRST DEFENDANT

AND

LUIS GERARDO ESCALANTE RAMOS of VENEZUELA SECOND DEFENDANT

AND

RONMY SAMIEL ALTUVE NINO of VENEZUELA THIRD DEFENDANT

PROCEED OF CRIME

Claim in Rem against (€19,380.00)

___________________________________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

___________________________________________

Take notice that this application will be heard by the Magistrate on Wednesday, the 5th day of February 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseau Magistrates Court, Civil Division.

If you do not attend this hearing an order may be made in your absence.

The court office is located at 20 Cork Street, Roseau, telephone number 266-3533/3537. The office is open between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m, Monday to Friday except public holidays.

Dated this 16th day of January, 2020.

District Magistrate

District “E”