ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice of hearing

Financial Intelligence Unit - Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at 12:11 PM
IN THE MATTER OF AN APPLICATION FOR FORFEITURE OF DETAINED CASH PURSUANT TO SECTION 68A OF THE PROCEEDS OF CRIME (AMENDMENT) ACT, No. 7 of 2013

 

BETWEEN

 

THE DIRECTOR OF THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT     PLAINTIFF

AND

€19,380.00                                                                                      FIRST DEFENDANT

AND

LUIS GERARDO ESCALANTE RAMOS of VENEZUELA                SECOND DEFENDANT

AND

RONMY SAMIEL ALTUVE NINO of VENEZUELA                         THIRD DEFENDANT

 

PROCEED OF CRIME

Claim in Rem against (€19,380.00)     

 

___________________________________________

 

NOTICE OF HEARING

___________________________________________

 

Take notice that this application will be heard by the Magistrate on Wednesday, the 5th day of February 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Roseau Magistrates Court, Civil Division.

 

If you do not attend this hearing an order may be made in your absence.

 

The court office is located at 20 Cork Street, Roseau, telephone number 266-3533/3537. The office is open between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m, Monday to Friday except public holidays.

 

Dated this 16th day of January, 2020.

 

District Magistrate

                                                                                                                        District “E”

