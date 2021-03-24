ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice of vacancies in the judicial and legal service of the Commonwealth of Dominica

NOTICE OF VACANCY IN THE JUDICIAL AND LEGAL SERVICE OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA
POSITION OF DIRECTOR, PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Director, Public Prosecutions within the Public Prosecution’s Office, Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs.
DUTIES: Under the supervision of the Attorney General, the Director of Public Prosecutions shall be responsible for:
- Conducting prosecutions for the Government of Dominica in order to exercise the powers and control of the Director of the Public Prosecutions under the Commonwealth of Dominica Constitution Order 1978 Section 72, subsection 2.
- Serving whether personally or through counsel acting on his/her behalf as Public Prosecutor in the Appeal Court and Supreme Court and where necessary the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.
- Advising upon the revision of the Laws of Dominica.
- Maintaining regular contact with police authorities with a view to providing advice and guidance where necessary.
- Establishing contacts with Senior Ministry Officers and colleagues.
- Assisting in the general training of State Attorneys.
- Providing support for the implementation of an effective performance management system of the unit.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Legal Education Certificate (LEC),
- Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB),
- A minimum of Ten (10) years’ as Attorney-at-Law
- At least seven (7) years practice in the Criminal Court
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS
- Knowledge of Public Service Rules and Regulations;
- Knowledge of Public Service Act;
- Knowledge of the Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
- Skilled in report writing;
- Skilled in preparation and pleading of cases;
- Skilled in the preparation and conducting of State’s case;
- Skilled in preparation of legal documents;
- Skilled in interpretation and application of laws, regulations and procedures pertaining to court practices;
- Skilled in conducting and supervising prosecutions and appeals;
- Skilled in the interpretation and application of rules;
- Skilled in researching and formulating legal arguments;
- Skilled in the provision of technical advice;
- Skilled in review and research of cases in relation to new laws;
- Skilled in instituting and undertaking criminal proceedings;
- Computer skills;
- Presentation skills;
- Supervisory skills.
TERMS: The successful candidate will be contracted for a period of one (1) year in the first instance.
REMUNERATION: Salary and allowances are in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the Estimates.
Applications, along with certified copies of professional certificates, detailed Curriculum Vitae and two letters of reference should be submitted under confidential cover to:
Application for post of Director, Public Prosecutions:
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs
3rd Floor, Financial Centre
Kennedy Avenue
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Applications should reach the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs on or before April 30, 2021.
OFFICE OF STATE ATTORNEY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of State Attorney on contract within the Attorney General’s Chambers, Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs.
DUTIES: Under the general supervision of the Senior State Attorney, the State Attorney shall be responsible for:
- Writing legal opinions on given topics;
- Providing oral legal advice to Government Departments/Ministries;
- Drafting legislation;
- Performing duties of Prosecuting Attorney at Courts;
- Making appearances in the Courts on civil matters or criminal matters;
- Sitting on Government appointed Tribunals;
- Performing other related activities for the smooth functioning of the
QUALIFICATIONS:
- A Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB), Legal Education Certificate (LEC) or appropriate waiver from the Attorney General
- Five (5) years or more experience in the legal field
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS:
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing
- Ability to interpret and apply laws
- Computer literacy
- Skilled in the preparation of legal documents
- Skilled in the preparation and pleading of cases
- Skilled in researching and formulating legal arguments;
- Presentation skills
TERMS: The successful candidate will be contracted for a period of one (1) year in the first instance.
REMUNERATION: Salary and allowances are in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated by the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the Estimates.
Applications, along with certified copies of professional certificates, detailed Curriculum Vitae and two letters of reference should be submitted under confidential cover to:
Application for post of State Attorney:
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs
3rd Floor, Financial Centre
Kennedy Avenue
Roseau
Commonwealth of Dominica
Applications should reach the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs on or before April 30, 2021.
